Latest CORDIS news
Meet the cost-efficient wave turbine
2016-12-22
Latest news from Wire contributors
2016-12-21
Tackling the ethical challenges of Big Data
2016-12-16
Events
Upcoming
Latest published
-
KRISTINA/MULTISENSOR special session at MMM2017
[Date: 2017-01-04]
-
Conference in French : Consciousness emergence from coma: the state of the science
by Dr. Stein SILVA (MD, PhD)
[Date: 2017-01-09]
-
MEDI@4SEC workshop
[Date: 2017-01-10]
-
MPM 2017 conference
[Date: 2017-01-10]
-
4th UNI-SET Energy Clustering Event will focus on sustainable transport and CCSU
[Date: 2017-03-27]
-
COMMBEBIZ annual meeting
[Date: 2017-02-21]
-
Training course "Financial Management of EC Projects" in Brussels, 22 - 24 February 2017
[Date: 2017-02-22]
-
Training course "Financial Management of EC Projects" in London, 18 - 20 January 2017
[Date: 2017-01-18]
List retrieved on: 2017-01-01