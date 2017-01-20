Community Research and Development Information Service - CORDIS

Latest CORDIS news

Understanding tropical forest behaviour in Earth’s changing climate system

Understanding tropical forest behaviour in Earth’s changing climate system

2017-01-20

Supported through the EU-funded T-FORCES project, scientists have found that biodiverse forests did not boost carbon storage beyond a certain point.

Trending Science: Venus wave may be the Solar System’s largest

Trending Science: Venus wave may be the Solar System’s largest

2017-01-19

Japanese spacecraft have observed a giant wave in the atmosphere of Venus, which may be the largest of its kind in our Solar System. The wave is thought to be generated in a broadly similar way to the surface ripples that form as water flows over rocks on a stream bed.

How anthropogenic forest fires may have impacted Earth’s climate over 10 000 years ago

How anthropogenic forest fires may have impacted Earth’s climate over 10 000 years ago

2017-01-18

Recently paleoclimatologist William Ruddiman suggested that humans may have had a significant impact on the Earth’s climate already thousands of years ago — through carbon and methane emissions originating from biomass burning and deforestation associated with early agricultur...

DNA excavations uncover indigenous grain subsistence on the Canary Islands

DNA excavations uncover indigenous grain subsistence on the Canary Islands

2017-01-17

Supported through the EU-funded PALEOPLANT project, a series of genetic analyses of prehistoric seeds have unearthed millennium-old barley on the Canary Islands, shedding light into native Canarian origins.

See all CORDIS news

Latest news from Wire contributors

A new invisibility cloak to conceal objects in diffusive atmospheres is devised

A new invisibility cloak to conceal objects in diffusive atmospheres is devised

2017-01-20

Researchers at the Public University of Navarre (NUP/UPNA) and the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) have come up with a new invisibility cloak capable of concealing objects in diffusive atmospheres, not just in permanent light, made possible by the cloaks developed so...

PRESS RELEASE: HARMONY; better care of patients with hematologic malignancies kicked off!

PRESS RELEASE: HARMONY; better care of patients with hematologic malignancies kicked off!

2017-01-20

The HARMONY project successfully kicked off with a two-day meeting on January 16 and 17. HARMONY is a European Network of Excellence that captures, integrates, analyses and seeks to harmonise Big Data on various hematological malignancies. The Big Data platform that will be ...

Motivation of students in special education improves if they use body gestures with computers

Motivation of students in special education improves if they use body gestures with computers

2017-01-18

The motivation for and involvement in learning among students with special educational needs improve through the use of gestural movements of the body rather than devices such as the mouse or the keyboard when they interact with computer programs of a pedagogical nature. This ...

AquaSmart Analysis Training Programme – Portugal

AquaSmart Analysis Training Programme – Portugal

2017-01-18

Following the recent successful presentations at the 5th Annual World Congress of Aquaculture and Fisheries in China, the Aquaculture Summit in Malaysia and the aquaSmart training workshop in Dublin, the aquaSmart consortium is pleased to hold a second data analytics training ...

See all Wire news


